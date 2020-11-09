SCHADENFREUDE

Noun (German): the joy taken by some in the misery and misfortune of others. Derived from German ‘schaden’ (harm/damage) and ‘freude’ (joy).

That’s the English lesson over. Still, it’s something that many people revel in; their joy coming from the misery suffered by others. It’s not a universal feeling but it is pretty widespread. Indeed, many of you reading this will have, at some point in your life, dipped into that feeling of schadenfreude.

Garry Monk was ‘relieved of his duties’, OK sacked, this evening by Sheffield Wednesday after falling victim to the currency that football clubs deal in – wins. Monk didn’t have enough of them; he paid for that with his job at the South Yorkshire club.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have made their feelings known at Monk’s departure – what they had to say being dealt with here on The72. However, another set of fans couldn’t wait to start dealing out the digs and hurling pelters at Monk as he packed away his desk and left Hillsborough.

Leeds United fans were equally as quick to jump of Garry Monk’s sacking and do so in a gloating sense that can only really be described as a case of schadenfreude. Many Leeds Unted fans have taken to Twitter to display this.

These fans are still angered and peeved at the manner of Monk leaving Elland Road after guiding the Whites to 7th in the Championship in his only season in charge. Refusing to take up the option of a second term at the club, many Leeds fans accused him of chasing the money with a move to Middlesbrough.

Calling him ‘Snake’, Monk has been a target for Leeds United fan abuse ever since. So, once his sacking leaked out, Whites fans were straight onto Twitter to crow. Here are some of those tweets from Leeds United fans.

