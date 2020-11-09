Paul Cook would be ‘very keen’ on the Sheffield Wednesday job, according to Sheffield-based journalist Alan Biggs on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: More to the point, I believe Paul Cook would be very keen on the #SWFC job & I am convinced he would take on the ch… https://t.co/pgOW3ulADs (@AlanBiggs1)

The Owls are looking for a new boss to replace Garry Monk, who has been sacked this evening.

Cook, who is 53 years old, is available and has emerged as an early frontrunner for the vacant position.

He parted company with Wigan Athletic at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his next move over the past summer.

Cook has an impressive managerial record to date and wouldn’t be a bad choice for Wednesday if they decide he is the man to lead them forward.

He had spells at Southport, Sligo Rovers and Accrington Stanley before joining Chesterfield in 2012. He then spent three years with the Spirerites and guided them to promotion from League Two before getting in the League One Play-Offs a year later.

Cook then moved to Portsmouth and won them the fourth tier title in 2017 before leaving for Wigan, where he added the League One title to his trophy cabinet.

It is also worth noting that his Latics side also had FA Cup wins over West Ham United and Manchester City during his tenure.

Is it now time for Cook to test himself as Sheffield Wednesday?

Should SWFC appoint Cook?