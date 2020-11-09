Call it leaving ‘by mutual consent’, if you will. You can even dilute it to levels of euphemism and say that he ‘left’ or that the club and manager have ‘parted ways’. However you want to describe it, it is simple and blunt – Sheffield Wednesday have sacked Garry Monk.

Any other way of saying it is glossing over this brutality of word choice. It’s sugar-coating it for simple niceties but at the end of the day, in a results-driven business, results didn’t come for Garry Monk and he’s been sacked.

Tony Marshall/Getty Images Sport

Of course, Wednesday have issued the obligatory ‘club statement’ on Monk’s dismissal (see below) and the search goes on for his replacement:

Sheffield Wednesday have terminated the contracts of manager Garry Monk and his staff with immediate effect.

Monk joined the Owls in September 2019 and has since overseen 58 games.Chairman Dejphon Chansiri told swfc.co.uk: “I feel the time is right to make a change and I wish Garry and his team all the best for the future.

“I would like to say thank you for the time and effort Garry and his staff have committed to Sheffield Wednesday.”

The club will be making no further comment at this time.

This news has been coming; Twitter has been awash with fans wanting rid of him. Now that many have gotten their wish – here’s how a number of these Owls fans have reacted.

Have Sheffeild Wednesday made the right decision to get rid of Garry Monk?

Yes. 100%.

His record was dismal.

No, not at all.

Could’ve rebuilt.