Call it leaving ‘by mutual consent’, if you will. You can even dilute it to levels of euphemism and say that he ‘left’ or that the club and manager have ‘parted ways’. However you want to describe it, it is simple and blunt – Sheffield Wednesday have sacked Garry Monk.

Any other way of saying it is glossing over this brutality of word choice. It’s sugar-coating it for simple niceties but at the end of the day, in a results-driven business, results didn’t come for Garry Monk and he’s been sacked.

Of course, Wednesday have issued the obligatory ‘club statement’ on Monk’s dismissal (see below) and the search goes on for his replacement:

“Sheffield Wednesday have terminated the contracts of manager Garry Monk and his staff with immediate effect. Monk joined the Owls in September 2019 and has since overseen 58 games.Chairman Dejphon Chansiri told swfc.co.uk: “I feel the time is right to make a change and I wish Garry and his team all the best for the future. “I would like to say thank you for the time and effort Garry and his staff have committed to Sheffield Wednesday.” The club will be making no further comment at this time.“

This news has been coming; Twitter has been awash with fans wanting rid of him. Now that many have gotten their wish – here’s how a number of these Owls fans have reacted.

What a brilliant week, 10 points and Monk gone 🙌🏻 #swfc — Luke Samuels 🇮🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦉 (@Samuels888) November 9, 2020

Sacking Monk was an absolute no-brainer. 2020 has been absolutely dreadful. 2 home wins, 3 opposition players are the top scorers at Hillsborough it couldn't go on. Credit Chansiri on this one. #swfc — Lee Fisher (@LeeJFisher1) November 9, 2020

Monk should pull a Trump and refuse to concede he's lost the managers job. #swfc — Butlins McCarthy (@dbainestoronto) November 9, 2020

Garry Monk's time at Sheffield Wednesday is over. You have to say it had been coming. The recent run of form has simply not been good enough. The question is now: who next? #SWFC — George Smith (@_GeorgeSmith99) November 9, 2020

Bet Monk's buzzing, get's Christmas off #swfc — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) November 9, 2020

Monk refusing to accept the Wycombe, Rotherham and Luton results. Insists we're on 15pts, will not vacate his office at Hillsborough #swfc #BREAKING — Tom 🕺 (@mishiwoo) November 9, 2020

Im not going to sack Garry Monk Monk gets sacked So Wednesday, So Chansiri#swfc — Peter Butcher (@PeterBu1981) November 9, 2020

Not surprised that #swfc have sacked Garry Monk, awful manager, worst of my lifetime. Should have happened in the summer. Question is, who’s the replacement? Pearson is back talking to the media again, so he wants work. Paul Cook? Both would be great appointments. — The Dragons Mistrzów! (@The_Mongster) November 9, 2020

Only the most ardent Monk fan would defend him, his record, particularly Hillsborough, is truly dismal, had his chances & didn’t deliver. He would have gone weeks ago if fans in the stadium #swfc — Mario Owl (@mario_owl) November 9, 2020

Garry Monk isn’t happy about being given the boot #swfc pic.twitter.com/3Ln14zWWiS — 🆂🆆🅵🅲🄽🄴🅆🅂 (@swfcnews) November 9, 2020

