Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Garry Monk tonight, as announced on their official club website. Here are five early candidates to replace him-

Paul Cook- He is available after leaving Wigan Athletic at the end of last season and could be eyed by the Owls. The 53-year-old has previously managed the likes of Chesterfield, Accrington Stanley and Portsmouth. He has emerged as an early frontrunner for the vacant position and did a good job at the DW Stadium under tough circumstances.



Nigel Pearson- The ex-Wednesday defender played 224 games for the club in his playing days and may be tempted by a return to Hillsborough as manager now. He knows what it takes to get promoted from the Championship having taken Leicester City up in 2014.

Danny Cowley- He was harshly sacked by Huddersfield Town at the end of the last campaign and could eye a return to the dugout with their fellow Yorkshire side. He did an impressive job at previous club Lincoln City, where he guided the Imps to back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One.

David Wagner- The German boss is available and is an option for Sheffield Wednesday. He got Huddersfield promoted in 2016, beating the Owls in the Play-Off semi-final in the process, and has most recently been managing Schalke. Could he make a return to England?

Eddie Howe- He would be ideal but could have reservations over dropping back into the Championship. The 42-year-old worked wonders at AFC Bournemouth but left this past summer.





Who do you want, SWFC fans?