He had 491 Premier League appearances to his name, 491 games that returned 208 goals and 111 assists in English football’s top tier. He featured in 120 England games, scoring 53 goals and is the nations leading scorer. Add on 23 goals and 13 assists in 48 MLS games. Then came news that he was signing for Derby County.

In a somewhat contrived manner, the Rams shifted around the money from sponsors 32Red and were able to coax the aging football star out of North America’s MLS with DC United and bring him to the Sky Bet Championship on a player-coaching ticket.

Rooney’s time at Pride Park has seen him make 33 appearances for the Rams, finding the back of the net seven times and providing three assists. Not bad numbers, welll not really. However, considering who he is and what he’s achieved then those mubers for the Rams take on a whole different hue.

The former Manchester United and England great is on an alleged wage of £100,000-a-week. That wage alone is surely topping the Championship’s most well-paid players – that’s when those 8 goals look a little too pale.

There was a genuine concern amongst many that bringing in Rooney from the MSL where he stood out during his time there was a Derby County masterstroke. It is safe to say that hasn’t been the case. The Rams limped last season; this season they sit rock-bottom as if their legs legs have been cut from under them. That’s Rooney being an ever-present aside from three fixtures missed due to Covid.

In essence, Derby County’s decision to juggle sponsorship and bring in Wayne Rooney on a mega-contract is one that many would be within their rights to question.

Has the decision to bring Wayne Roonney to Derby County been a success or a failure?