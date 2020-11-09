Derby County have today been linked with John Terry as a potential replacement for struggling manager Phillip Cocu.

The Dutchman saw his side lose 2-0 at home to Barnsley last weekend, leaving them bottom of the Championship table in time for the international break.

Pressure is mounting on the board to make a change and one name already being tipped as a potential successor to Cocu is former England and Chelsea skipper, and Aston Villa no.2 Terry.

Current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could yet have a part to play in his potential appointment. What’s more is that the Blues could see some of younger talents head to Pride Park on loan should Terry be handed the job.

Here we take a look at three Chelsea names who could fit the bill:

Karlo Ziger

The Croatian stopper has featured on the bench for Chelsea in recent weeks. With the likes of Willy Caballero, Edouard Meny and Kepa to contend with though, first-team opportunities remain slim.

Derby could be the ideal loan move then for Ziger. The 35-year-old David Marshall has kept just the one clean sheet in the Championship so far, and could well do with some competition to sure up the Derby defence.

Billy Gilmour

Probably one of Chelsea’s most exciting talents to breakthrough recently is the Scot. In his six Premier League appearances last season he shone, playing with maturity well beyond that of a regular 19-year-old.

But he picked up a knee injury which required surgery that keeps him sidelined to this day, though his return is imminent. Given Chelsea’s summer spending, Lampard could well seek loan experience for Gilmour come January.

Fikayo Tomori

Having featured 47 times for Derby under Lampard in the 2018/19 campaign, Tomori returned to Chelsea in his manager’s first-team plans.

Last season was a stop-start one though. He made 15 top-flight appearances and only has one this time round, with the defensive addition of Thiago Silva largely keeping him on the bench.

A Pride Park return could be exactly what the 22-year-old needs and given his previous success there, it makes all the more sense.