If this was the end of the season, Derby County would be staring down both barrels of a relegation gun. Thankfully, it’s the start of the season but the situation is still dire. Out of luck and out of form, the Rams are bottom of the pile and on a shocking run of form. That has led to patience wearing thin with boss Phillip Cocu report The Mirror.

The Mirror’s James Nursey writes that Derby owner Mel Morris has lost confidence in his manager and would love to simply get rid of him after a start to the season that has returned just one win in their opening 11 games. However, despite terming him a “deadman walking” Nursey writes that Morris admits that he cannot simply just get rid of the Dutchman and his team.

The reason for that is simple – money.

Nursey writes that Morris is “reluctant to pull the trigger” on Cocu’s time at Pride Park “as it would cost him up to £4million.” Releasing Cocu now would also come at a sensitive time for Morris and Derby with the Rams owner heavily into talks with Abu Dhabian royal family member Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan.

That takeover is thought to be ‘just around the corner’ after the EFL granted Al Nehayan permission to push towards completion. It is a takeover that is expected to be worth in the region of £60million – another reason that Morris is likely not to want to upset the apple cart by dispensing with Cocu and his retinue of fellow Dutchmen Chris van der Weerden and Twan Scheepers.

This stay of execution for Cocu et al might just be a brief one. The Mirror’s Nursey writes that “Cocu is poised to go” when the takeover is finalised with the new owners expected to bring in their own management team to run things.

Is Phillip Cocu destined for the chop at Pride Park?