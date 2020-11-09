TEAMtalk have revealed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp changed his mind on his plans to loan out young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher last summer.

It was Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny who revealed the news to TEAMtalk. Kelleher, 21, was previously linked with a loan move to Preston North End for the season, but for the move never materialising.

Klopp though has had issues with the goalkeeping department of late. Alisson has again struggled with injury which has seen the disputed Adrian step-in, with Kelleher filling in on the bench.

The Irishman is yet to make his Premier League debut for the club, and yet to make his professional league debut at all.

READ: Ian Holloway lashes out at EFL

Preston could well move for Kelleher again in the summer. They currently sit in 14th-place of the Championship table going into the international break, on the back of three defeats in four.

They’ve let in 14 goals in their opening 11 games and now could be the time to offer longstanding goalkeeper Declan Rudd some more competition.

We’ve seen very little of Kelleher in action, though he’s highly regarded enough for Klopp to want to keep him around at Anfield for the time being.

READ: Derby County fans react to John Terry rumours

It’ll all depend on how Liverpool’s goalkeeping situation pans out – if Alisson can maintain fitness and form and keep Adrian on the bench, then a Kelleher loan move would make sense for them.

Alex Neil will certainly be maintaining an eye on the Liverpool man, and the Championship could be the ideal place for him to begin kick-start his career.