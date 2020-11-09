League One side Oxford United have confirmed the signing of former Reading full-back Jordan Obita on their official club website.

With the transfer window closed and not open again until January, Oxford United have delved into the free-agent market to add a new face to their ranks.

Left-sided player Jordan Obita has completed a move to Oxford, with the U’s moving to bring the former Reading man in on a free transfer. Obita left Reading earlier this summer at the end of his contract and has been on the lookout for a new club since.

Obita arrives at the Kassam Stadium to provide cover and competition at both left-back and left-midfield, much to the delight of manager Karl Robinson, who spoke to the club’s official website about the 26-year-old’s arrival upon the announcement of the deal.

The Oxford United boss has said the club have taken their time before making the signing of Obita official and is now looking to see if he is up to the task with a busy run of fixtures ahead.

“To pick up someone who has made over 200 appearances, mostly at a higher level is great for us and gives up options and real competition at left-back and on the left of midfield,” Robinson said.

“People will know he has had injury problems in the past, that’s why we took our time and gave him a chance to prove he is fit and can stand up to what will be a very demanding schedule.

“But he has slotted in very well, he is another local lad from Oxford who obviously knows the culture of the city and the club and he now gets the chance to show us what he can do.”

Obita’s current deal with run through until the end of the League One campaign. However, Oxford have the option to extend the ex-Reading man’s stay by a further year if they wish to.

