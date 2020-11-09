Speaking to Watford’s Hive Live (quotes via the Watford Observer), Watford striker Troy Deeney has said he is working his socks off to break in Vladimir Ivic’s starting 11.

After a move away from Vicarage Road failed to materialise, striker Troy Deeney’s attention has turned to earning a place back in the Watford side.

It seemed Deeney was destined to follow the likes of Gerard Deulofeu, Roberto Pereyra and Abdoulaye Doucoure out the door. However, the window passed and a move never came.

Deeney has made just two Championship appearances since, with Vladimir Ivic opting against bringing the long-serving striker straight back into the side after recovering from a knee injury.

Now, Deeney has opened up about his efforts to get back into the Watford side. Speaking to Hive Live, the striker said he is ready to go when called upon but said he will not be happy being a bench warmer. He said:

“From the team’s perspective, the manager has obviously had a tough time coming into a situation where the season ended quickly, with myself, Caps and many others linked with moves.

“That didn’t happen, we’re all here, working towards one common goal to get back in the Premier League and [ensuring] when fans can return they can watch Premier League football back at Vicarage Road again. That’s the main aim.

“From a personal perspective, I’m good and ready to go. I’ve been as professional as I can be in the situation, worked my socks off and I’m only going to get better with game time. I’m happy but I don’t want to be sitting on the bench for too much longer so I’ve got to work my socks off.”

