According to a report from Bristol Live, Bristol City are eyeing up a free transfer move for former Reading and Crystal Palace defender Adrian Mariappa following his release from Watford.

Bristol City have struggled with defensive injuries recently, with the likes of Nathan Baker and loan man Alfie Mawson both on the sidelines, limiting Dean Holden’s options at centre-back.

Now, with a busy run of fixtures lined up, it has been claimed that the Robins have identified a potential free transfer target to come in and provide an extra option at centre-back.

As per a report from Bristol Live, Bristol City are considering a move for defender Adrian Mariappa – who is available for nothing following his release from Watford earlier this summer.

Mariappa has been on the lookout for a new club since but is yet to find himself a new home. The 34-year-old has bags of Football League experience under his belt and could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for the Robins, so it will be interesting to see if the Championship side pursue a move for the free agent.

Mariappa has notched up over 400 career appearances, starting his career with Watford. He left to join Reading in 2012 but his time with the Royals lasted only a year, joining Crystal Palace the following summer.

Three years later, Mariappa returned to Watford, enjoying another four-year stint at Vicarage Road prior to his release earlier this summer.

