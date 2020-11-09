Speaking to the Football FanCast, ex-Wigan Athletic and Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has said that it is a “huge mystery” to him as to why former teammate Keiren Westwood is not starting for Sheffield Wednesday.

It has been almost an entire year since shot-stopper Keiren Westwood last played for Sheffield Wednesday. The Republic of Ireland man has fallen down the pecking order at Hillsborough, with his prolonged absence from the side remaining a mystery for supporters.

Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson have emerged as Garry Monk’s main options in between the sticks, with Westwood remaining at the club despite his absence.

Now, former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has moved ot have his say on Westwood’s omission form the side.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Kirkland said that Westwood should be the club’s starting ‘keeper “without a shadow of a doubt”, adding that they have got to bring him back into the side and resolve whatever issues are keeping him out the side. He said:

“I think they’ve got an issue. I think you have to talk about the goalkeeper situation there. I have worked with both Joe [Wildsmith] and Cam [Dawson]. Keiren Westwood should be playing without a shadow of a doubt.

“He’s the best ‘keeper there. He should still be playing in the Premier League but there’s obviously question marks. People talk about Keiren and his attitude and stuff like that, but he was always great with me. I had no issues with him there.

“Other managers have seen a problem there and that’s probably why Garry [Monk] isn’t playing him now because there is obviously an issue behind the scenes.

“You don’t keep somebody who is one of your top-earners and as good as he is on the bench unless there are big problems behind the scenes.

“With Keiren not playing, that’s a huge mystery. I think if they’re going to do anything this season, they’ve got to bury whatever has gone on. He’s got to get back playing – and now.”

Do you agree with Kirkland’s opinion? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Do you agree with Kirkland?