Aston Villa no.2 John Terry is this morning being linked to the Derby County job.

Phillip Cocu is on the brink of losing his job at Pride Park with his side sitting bottom of the Championship table going into the international break.

Last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at home to Barnsley leaves the owners in a precarious position over the next fortnight and with a decision to make, not to mention the ongoing takeover.

Derby fans though have taken to Twitter, mostly to outline their dismay at the possibility of having Terry as manager.

The former England and Chelsea captain has been working under Dean Smith at Villa for the past couple of season and has being touted with the odd Championship job since.

No club has yet moved for Terry, but Frank Lampard’s Derby connections could well play a role in this one.

See what the Derby fans had to say on the rumours:

Nah don’t want John Terry as manager. Need an established manager than knows the league. #DCFC — Dan Green (@Daramsta17) November 9, 2020

John Terry as new #dcfc manager. Just NO. — Ant Watkinson (@wocko27) November 9, 2020

Maybe we could finally get those Chelsea loans we were all hoping for — david herrod (@herrod_david) November 9, 2020

I'm Sure he coached villa out this league and played in it 🤔.. good friend of Frank n Jodie 🤔 — Chris (@DCFC_CMH) November 9, 2020

What we need and what the new owners get are two very different things. Do they want an experienced championship manager or do they want a big name to bring in PR and sponsorship? — The Warsmith (@TheWarsmith) November 9, 2020