Hull City striker Tom Eaves scored 40 goals in 97 games during his time at fellow League One side Gillingham.

The 6ft 3inc forward is back from injury now and scored his first goal of the season in the Tigers’ 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers a couple of weeks ago.

Eaves, who is 28 years old, is a proven goal scorer at this level and could play a big part for Grant McCann’s side and their quest for an immediate return to the Championship.

The Liverpudlian joined Hull on a free transfer in July last year and signed a three-year deal at the KCOM Stadium. He managed eight goals in 44 appearances for the East Yorkshire side in all competitions in his first season but couldn’t prevent them from relegation to the third tier for the first time in 15 years.

However, the big striker has a point to prove now and will be hoping to show what he can do. After all, he scored a hat-trick in the FA Cup against eventual League One promotion winners Rotherham United last January and will be after more of the same now.

Eaves had spells at Oldham Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town and Yeovil Town earlier in his career.

He still has work to do in convincing Hull fans that he is the man to lead the line for them in this campaign and he can do that by getting his head down and start getting the goals.

In other Tigers news, they are in contract talks with Keane Lewis-Potter, as per The72.

