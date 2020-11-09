QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley has fallen down the pecking order behind Seny Dieng and Liam Kelly.

He was recently loaned out to League One side Gillingham and it appears he is not part of Mark Warburton’s plans for the future.

Lumley, who is 25 years old, has entered the final 12 months of his contract at QPR and will leave for free next summer if they don’t sell him in the January transfer window.

The Hoops lost Ryan Manning to Swansea City last month but at least got a small fee for him and didn’t lose him for nothing. They should aim for the same scenario with Lumley.

Dieng is establishing himself as the R’s number one this term after his impressive loan spell at Doncaster Rovers last season. Whilst, Kelly still has three years left on his contract meaning Lumley has a tough ask in breaking back into the side.

He has been on the books at QPR since joining them as a youngster in 2010, having previously at Tottenham Hotspur.

He has since made 71 appearances for the Hoops over the past 10 years in all competitions, as well as spending a lot of time out on loan in the lower leagues.

Lumley has had stints at Bishop’s Stortford, Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Stevenage, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool in the past.

His recent brief loan spell at Gillingham enabled him to get some game time under his belt, but he will surely be wanting to play every game somewhere at this stage of his career.

