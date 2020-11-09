Sunderland lacked ideas in their FA Cup defeat to Mansfield Town last time out.

The Black Cats’ midfield was slow, boring and created little.

Despite sitting 6th in the League One table, some fans are not convinced that Phil Parkinson is the man to guide them back to the Championship.

However, there’s still a long way to go and a couple of reinforcements in January would stand the North-East side in good stead.

A new central midfielder is needed to get Sunderland get back into shape and to give them something different in the middle of the park. They currently have options of Max Power, George Dobson and Grant Leadbitter at their disposal, but supporters have complained.

Power and Dobson should be no where near that squad never mind the starting 11. No tempo in their play at all. #safc — Konner Wells (@KonnerWells25) November 7, 2020

Dobson and Power might be the worst CM pairing of all time #SAFC — Ander Grim (@AnderGrim) November 7, 2020

For me, Power and Dobson as a midfield pair is the worst I have seen at #safc in a long long time. Sideways and backwards, so negative! — Andrew Wade (@wadey16) November 7, 2020

Like for like changes. No imagination. And yet Dobson and power remain on the field. Quicker this manager is gone the better. And that’s even if we win this game. #safc — David Place (@samsonplace) November 7, 2020

Seen more life in a dead fox in the new forest than I have in Power and Dobson. #safc — Hannah B (@brownh1989) November 7, 2020

In terms of who would suit the Black Cats, there are players who they could potentially look at this winter. Obviously finances are tight during the current climate and there is a wage cap for clubs in the third tier, but for example, Cameron Branagan at Oxford United fits the bill. He is more creative then who Sunderland already have. The ex-Liverpool man has scored 14 goals and gained 13 assists in 112 games for the U’s.

Jordan Cousins from Stoke City is another possible option. He has made just two appearances in the league for the Potters and could become available. The 26-year-old has previously been at Charlton Athletic and QPR and more want game time away from the Bet365 Stadium now.



Are you happy with Phil Parkinson, SAFC fans?