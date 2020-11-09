Sunderland lacked ideas in their FA Cup defeat to Mansfield Town last time out. 

The Black Cats’ midfield was slow, boring and created little.

Despite sitting 6th in the League One table, some fans are not convinced that Phil Parkinson is the man to guide them back to the Championship.

However, there’s still a long way to go and a couple of reinforcements in January would stand the North-East side in good stead.

A new central midfielder is needed to get Sunderland get back into shape and to give them something different in the middle of the park. They currently have options of Max Power, George Dobson and Grant Leadbitter at their disposal, but supporters have complained.

In terms of who would suit the Black Cats, there are players who they could potentially look at this winter. Obviously finances are tight during the current climate and there is a wage cap for clubs in the third tier, but for example, Cameron Branagan at Oxford United fits the bill. He is more creative then who Sunderland already have. The ex-Liverpool man has scored 14 goals and gained 13 assists in 112 games for the U’s.

Jordan Cousins from Stoke City is another possible option. He has made just two appearances in the league for the Potters and could become available. The 26-year-old has previously been at Charlton Athletic and QPR and more want game time away from the Bet365 Stadium now. 

