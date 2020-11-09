Antoine Semenyo assisted the only goal of Bristol City’s 1-0 win at Cardiff City in the Championship last week, as the 20-year-old continues to impress.

Dean Holden’s side go into the international break in 5th-place of the Championship table after their Severnside win.

Chris Martin was on hand in the opening stages to score the only goal of the game, well-worked by Semenyo cutting in from wide.

The Englishman had spent time out on-loan with Sunderland last season.

Chances under Lee Johnson were coming few and far between and so he sought temporary refuge at the Stadium of Light, where he’d make seven League One appearances.

Most of those appearances came form the bench. Phil Parkinson didn’t seem to favour Semenyo all that much and he returned to Ashton Gate in time for the restart.

He’d have to wait until this new season to get his next chance in the Robins first-team and he’s now featured in all 11 of their Championship games.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter on Friday night when Semenyo helped Bristol City to a second-straight win, and many are hopeful that he’ll quickly become an important player for the club.

Eyeing promotion into the Premier League, the future for both the club and Semenyo is looking bright.

It’s a wonder why Semenyo didn’t have much more of an involvement at Sunderland last season. He’s no doubt a fine prospect and one that only Holden has seemingly appreciate.

But he’s getting his opportunities now, and he’s taking them every week.