Steve Bruce lured Kadeem Harris to Hillsborough in July 2019 before he left for Newcastle United.

The former Cardiff City man has turned into an important player for the Owls and has made 58 appearances for them since his move there, chipping in with three goals and six assists.

Harris, who is 27 years old, signed a two-year deal with the South Yorkshire side when he joined last year meaning he is currently out of contract at the end of this season.

Sheffield Wednesday let a lot of players leave on a free this past summer but will surely not want to lose Harris for nothing.

According to WhoScored, he has the second most dribbles per game then any other of his teammates in the league and is also fouled the most in his side, which does come in handy in terms of getting free-kicks, penalties etc.

Only captain Barry Bannan has played more minutes than Harris for Garry Monk’s side this term, which shows he is highly-regarded and should be offered a new deal as soon as possible.

Before his move to Wednesday, he started his career at Wycombe Wanderers before Cardiff signed him in 2012.

He spent eight years on the books with the Bluebirds and played 79 games for the Welsh outfit, scoring seven goals, as well as having loan spells away at Brentford and Barnsley.

Harris has found a home at Sheffield Wednesday and is still a decent age at 27 so they need to start thinking about a contract extension.

