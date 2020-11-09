Former Swansea City loanee Renato Sanches is being linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, reports TEAMtalk.

The 23-year-old became globally recognised when he won the first ever Golden Boy award in 2016. His stage was set and having left Benfica for Bayern Munich, he’d taken that next step.

But his time in Germany would come undone – loaned out for an uneventful loan spell at Swansea during their 2017/18 Premier League season, before returning to Munich.

He’d start to lose his place in the first-team and ahead of the last 2019/20 season, he was sold to French Ligue 1 club Lille for upwards of 25 million euros.

Now at Lille, Sanches has rediscovered the form that made him one of Europe’s most exciting talents only a few years ago, and he could be about to make his Premier League return.

Wolves are being linked. The team that already has so much of a Portuguese influence is looking to add yet another, and given his Lille transfer sum, it could be another healthy figure that sees Sanches on the move.

Why his career stalled is to be seen – he got his big money move to Bayern and that was supposed to be the start of something huge, but Swansea was perhaps a wrong move, and it’s seen his career stall.

He’s obviously still a huge talent and a young player, despite being around the game for a few good years now. An interesting return to England it’d be, and yet another good oppurtunity for him to take the European stage.