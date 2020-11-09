David Brooks scored twice as Bournemouth won 3-1 at Birmingham City in the Championship at the weekend.

The Welshman had started the season on the sidelines. Injured and having missed out on a Premier League move, the mood would’ve been low for Brooks, but he’s back to scoring ways.

He netted a brace as Jason Tindall’s side overcame a lacklustre Birmingham to go 4th-place in the Championship, just in time for the international break.

Yesterday, Brooks posted this message on his Twitter:

Two screamers and a win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kAUpSJFUEq — David Brooks (@DRBrooks15) November 7, 2020

His Manchester United move never materialised. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer wanted to bring the Bournemouth man to Old Trafford after the Cherries’ relegation, but for other transfer priorities taking charge.

United had put all their efforts into a failed bid to bring Jadon Sancho to United from Borussia Dortmund, with Brooks being talked as a sort of cheaper solution to that void.

Bournemouth’s Josh King was also linked with United, as well as French giants PSG, but for his move to break down as well.

READ: Bristol City, Bournemouth and the art of ‘promoting from within’

Now with the season well underway, Brooks will be looking at the forthcoming season with Bournemouth and hoping he can help his side to an immediate return to the top-flight.

They’ve started well and if Brooks can continue this form after returning to the side, then a January move could well materialise.

Whether that could be with United or another Premier League club – or even an overseas one – is yet to be seen.

But Brooks is a talent for sure and if Bournemouth remain a Championship side, it’s hard to see Brooks remaining a Championship player.