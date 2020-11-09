Tranmere Rovers’ search for a new manager has entered a new week. Here is an updated five candidates for the vacant position-

Paul Ince- The ex-Manchester United and England midfielder has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the job. He has previously managed the likes of Macclesfield Town, MK Dons, Blackburn Rovers, Notts County and Blackpool, but has been out of the dugout since 2014.



Nigel Adkins- He started his goalkeeping career at Prenton Park and is being linked with a return there as manager now, which is going down well with their fans on Twitter, as covered by The72.

Graham Alexander- The former Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United boss was sacked by Salford City recently and could eye a swift return to the game at Tranmere. He knows League Two inside out now and is an option for the Whites.

Ian Dawes- The 57-year-old is in caretaker charge and is doing his chances of getting the full-time position no harm. They beat high-flying Harrogate Town away last week and then progressed into the next round of the FA Cup on Saturday against League One side Accrington Stanley.

John McGreal- He made 233 appearances for Tranmere as a defender and is available after parting company with fellow fourth tier side Colchester United at the end of last season. The Liverpool-born man got the U’s into the Play-Offs last season, but his side lost to Exeter City over two legs.





Who do you want, Tranmere fans?