A new week begins in Swindon Town’s hunt for a manager to replace Richie Wellens. Here is an updated five potential candidates for the vacant position-

Paul Tisdale- He has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the job as he weighs up his next managerial role. The well-dressed boss spent 12 years at Exeter City before guiding MK Dons to promotion to League One at the first attempt. However, he was sacked last November and continues to be available.



Noel Hunt- The ex-Leeds United and Reading forward is in caretaker charge at the County Ground under a new manager is found. His side have lost both games with him at the helm so far to Plymouth Argyle and Darlington respectively.

Michael Flynn- The 40-year-old has done an impressive job at current side Newport County and could be eyed by Swindon. He has been in charge of the League Two side for the past three years and may want to test himself at a higher level.

Michael Duff- He is another young manager plying his trade in the fourth tier. The Cheltenham Town boss got the Robins in the Play-Offs last season and is another who the Robins may consider as a good long-term option for them. The ex-Northern Ireland international played for Burnley in his playing days.

Paul Heckingbottom- The former Barnsley, Leeds United and Hibernian man is eyeing a route back into the dugout and is an option for Swindon. The72 looked at why he would be a shrewd choice.





Who do you want, Swindon fans?