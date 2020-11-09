Luton Town midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe rejected the chance to leave in the past transfer window, as per a report by Luton Today.

He had the chance to depart for what Nathan Jones has described as a ‘wonderful football club’, but decided to stay and fight for his place at Kenilworth Road.

Tunnicliffe, who is 27 years old, has been with the Hatters since the start of last season and has since made 46 appearances in all competitions for the Bedfordshire side.

He is valued at £540,000 on Transfermarkt and is out of contract at the end of this campaign. However, he turned down an opportunity to leave over recent times.

“We’ve had a few, Ryan Tunnicliffe was another,” Jones has said. “Ryan Tunnicliffe had an opportunity to go to a wonderful football club and didn’t, he wanted to stay, wants to fight, he believes in what we do here.

“We’re delighted with that, because we want to achieve something and we’re going to need a strong squad to do that.”

Tunnicliffe is an experienced midfielder in the Football League and has racked up over 200 appearances in his career to date.

Prior to his move to the Hatters, the ex-England Under-17 international had spells at Manchester United, Peterborough United, Barnsley, Fulham, Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall.

Luton drew 1-1 at Huddersfield Town last time out and currently sat in 10th place in the Championship.

In other Luton news, George Moncur also rejected interest from elsewhere to stay in the last transfer window, as covered by The72.

