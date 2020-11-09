Chris Solly remains a free agent since his release by Charlton Athletic in July.

The right-back parted company with the Addicks in July and continues to weigh up the next chapter of his career.

Solly, who is 29 years old, would be a decent option for clubs needing defensive reinforcements in the Football League.

The ex-England Under-17 international has spent his whole career to date at the Valley but left after their relegation back to League One last term.

Solly rose up through the youth ranks with the London club and played 313 games, helping them win promotion to the Championship twice during his time at the club.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer isn’t surprised he is still available and said last month, as per a report by London News Online: “I’m not surprised, to be honest. It’s difficult for players now. A lot of clubs don’t have a lot of money – especially lower down.

“So I’m not really surprised. There are other players…we’ve just brought in Chris Gunter and he was out there – 97 caps for Wales, their most-capped player. He found it difficult to get a club higher up. I think Chris will find it difficult to get a club.”

There are still a lot of free agents around that are finding it hard in the current climate to get back in the game.

Solly is an experienced full-back and should be able to secure a new home, but it may be taking longer than expected for him.

In other Charlton news, they will start Marcus Maddison again tomorrow, as per The72.

Will Solly find a new club?