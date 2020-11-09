Heading into the international break, we have an interesting top-six, and one that few-to-nobody would’ve been able to predict.

Runaway leaders Reading have managed to keep a hold off their top spot despite losing their last three. Then it’s all three of last season’s relegated teams from the Premier League, with Bristol City and Swansea City completing the look.

Only a win separated Reading from Swansea. The Championship table was tight throughout the last campaign and especially so in the lower play-off places, and towards the middle of the table.

Two teams who finished on a win before this international break are Bristol City and Bournemouth, and the pair have something else in common too – they both appointed new managers over the summer.

What’s more is that, both appointed – Dean Holden at City and Jason Tindall at Bournemouth – previously held the roles of no.2 to Lee Johnson and Eddie Howe respectively.

Both were arguably shot down before they’d begun. Holden more so; they spent a good while searching for Johnson’s replacement, looking over the likes of Chris Hughton and Steven Gerrard before announcing the seemingly uninspiring appointment of Holden.

Tindall meanwhile was slightly more approved by fans – Bournemouth were going to be strong favourites for a top-six spot this season whatever their managerial status.

But it wasn’t just these two teams who went through a managerial switch-up – Reading, Huddersfield Town, Birmingham and Nottingham Forest all appointed a new boss over the summer months, or in the earlier stages of the season.

But it’s those last two who are coming into question already; Hughton at Forest and Aitor Karanka at Birmingham.

Hughton is a well-respected and desirable coach. His experience vouches for his Forest appointment and having won his last two games, things are slowly looking up for the club.

But his football is – and is widely respected to be – boring.

Most every club he’s been at has ended with the fans begging for his dismissal due to the lacklustre display of footballing quality, and what’s to say that won’t be the outcome at Forest?

Be that with an ever-unlikely promotion wedged in between, will it all end in tears for Hughton at Forest?

As for Karanka, he’s in a very similar state at St Andrew’s.

Another footballing bore, grinding out 1-0 wins when possible and limping teams in the Premier League only to come crashing out, the Spaniard is starting to come under slight scrutiny from Blues fans.

Comparing these two appointments to those of Bristol City and Bournemouth then, does it signal a forthcoming change in mentality about how football clubs appoint new managers?

Do successors need to be brought in much longer before they’re appointed in order to make those necessary, fine changes and better what their predecessor was doing?

Bringing in a new manager completely is the norm, but times are changing; football itself is a whole new game to what it was ten or so years ago, players and coaches are much more in-line with statistics, numbers and so on, and managers are more ‘managers’ than coaches.

The Holden and Tindall case studies (so far) prove the hypothesis that a manager is best promoted from within.

Both Hughton and Karanka’s appointments are in their earlier days and it’s probably too quick to judge – Hughton certainly – but their progress is slow, and failed stories in either could see more teams going for the ‘promote from within’ strategy.