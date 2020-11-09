Brentford are vying for LASK midfielder Husein Balic, according to Mail on Sunday in TEAMtalk.

The Austrian is regarded as one of the fastest players in world football right now. A 24-year-old Austrian international, Balic was clocked at running 20 meters in just 2.75 seconds.

Thomas Frank is not alone in his admiration of Balic though, with Southampton also considering the move.

Now in his first full season with the Austrian club, Balic has quickly proved himself to be, not only a winger with a tremendous amount of pace, but a prolific one too.

He’s scored two goals in seven league appearances so far this season, adding to his three in 11 last time round.

Brentford fans will know that their club will have done their due diligence in their early pursuit of Balic and Frank can rest assured in the knowledge that Balic will no doubt be a good fit for his style of play.

Now having missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, Brentford have started this new season slowly – 11th in the Championship table going into this international break, having won just one of their last five.

The summer departures of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma were inevitable if they didn’t reach the Premier League, and they’ve obviously had an impact on the side.

Although Brentford remain fairly free-scoring, games aren’t being won – they’re three points off the play-offs in what remains a tight top-half, and six points behind leaders Reading.

An interesting signing Balic would be, but Brentford would do well to fend off the Saints for this one.