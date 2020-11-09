Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove has opened up on his struggle with injury, having missed out on a move to Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City.

The Englishman was linked with all of Middlesbrough, QPR and Stoke City last season, with Rangers seemingly most interested in the striker.

But a serious knee injury picked up in February would scupper any chances of a move; QPR moved for Livingston’s Lyndon Dykes, with Boro and Stoke seemingly losing interest.

Speaking to the Daily Record about his battles this year, Cosgrove said:

“I was unlucky with the timing of my injury. All I can do now is try to replicate the form I had here last season.

“If I keep scoring and the team are performing then I don’t see why the interest can’t be generated and why it can’t happen.”

Cosgrove though was subject of a bid from French Ligue 2 outfit Guingamp – the club had an offer of £2.5 million accepted by Aberdeen over the summer, but for Cosgrove to turn it down.

“The France thing came up really quickly and out of nowhere,” he said.

“Due to the restrictions on their transfer window it was due to close in a matter of days. It was a decision I felt was rushed, a big decision.

“When a club comes in with a multi-million pound offer, which it was in the end, it is something you naturally want to look at.

“However, at the end of the day it wasn’t the right move for me both with football and looking forward in my life.”

Now having returned to the starting line-up and return to scoring ways, the 23-year-old can pick up where he left off from last season.

He’s score 28 league goals for Aberdeen over the previous two season and at a young age, looks to be an exciting talent.

A return south of the border looks inevitable for Cosgrove, and the Championship looks his likeliest destination – if he can find his scoring form in the run-up to New Year, then a January move could well be on the cards.