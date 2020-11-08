Football grounds are more than just terraces, stands and grass. They are more than that queue for the service bus to town and even more than the queue for the burger van outside or that quick half-time pint.

Memories, both good and bad, are made there. Allegiancies are made more concrete in them. There’s no way to describe the atmosphere that could really do a ground justice. You can look for adjectives, couple them together but you’d be doing football grounds a disservice.

They are more than just a name emblazoned on the side of a fascia and you see that when clubs try to rebrand and rename them. Football grounds live long in the memory when teams move to pastures new.

So, when Swansea right-back Roberts retweeted the above picture of The Vetch, it was obvious that it would be a social media post that would receive much attention from Swans fans.

Roberts made the breakthrough into the Swansea first team in the summer of 2017 after coming up through the youth ranks at the Welsh club. Since making that breakthrough, Roberts has gone on to make 112 appearances for the South Wales side, scoring 6 goals and providing 10 assists.

Making his breakthrough in 2017 was 12 years after Swansea moved out of Vetch Field for their current home, the Liberty Stadium. Roberts’ wishful thinking was something that definitely struck a chord with Swansea fans. Here is a selection of what some of these fans said in reply to his retweeted memory (above).

Will Swansea challenge for the Premier League again this season?

Yes.

They have the class.

No.

They’ll fall away.