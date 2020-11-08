Football grounds are more than just terraces, stands and grass. They are more than that queue for the service bus to town and even more than the queue for the burger van outside or that quick half-time pint.

Memories, both good and bad, are made there. Allegiancies are made more concrete in them. There’s no way to describe the atmosphere that could really do a ground justice. You can look for adjectives, couple them together but you’d be doing football grounds a disservice.

They are more than just a name emblazoned on the side of a fascia and you see that when clubs try to rebrand and rename them. Football grounds live long in the memory when teams move to pastures new.

What I’d give to rewind time and play infront of the north bank. 🦢 https://t.co/5zWnfDr5MX — Connor Roberts (@ConnorRobs) November 8, 2020

So, when Swansea right-back Roberts retweeted the above picture of The Vetch, it was obvious that it would be a social media post that would receive much attention from Swans fans.

Roberts made the breakthrough into the Swansea first team in the summer of 2017 after coming up through the youth ranks at the Welsh club. Since making that breakthrough, Roberts has gone on to make 112 appearances for the South Wales side, scoring 6 goals and providing 10 assists.

Making his breakthrough in 2017 was 12 years after Swansea moved out of Vetch Field for their current home, the Liberty Stadium. Roberts’ wishful thinking was something that definitely struck a chord with Swansea fans. Here is a selection of what some of these fans said in reply to his retweeted memory (above).

Something special about that place that unfortunately could never be replicated at the Liberty #VetchField 👏🏻#YJB — Martyn James (@MartynJames8) November 8, 2020

Best days of my life on the North Bank! Some of the incredible things I’ve witnessed over the years wouldn’t have been possible without the Liberty, but I’d give anything for one more game at The Vetch! — Alex 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #YesCymru (@AKirkhouse) November 8, 2020

You would have loved it mate bombing up and down the right flank. With the deafening roar from the stands — Paul Smith (@smutto80) November 8, 2020

Night games under floodlight were like nothing else I have experienced watching football — Ceri Thomas (@Ceejay953) November 8, 2020

Miss the burgers at half time from the north bank 😳 — Shaun Avery (@shaunavery7) November 8, 2020

They’d have loved you there mate, especially when you ran past the bank attacking the away end – and to celebrate looking down on us…. @LeeTrundle10 once tweeted something about the view he had…. Awesome times❤️ — Roger Morgan (@RogerMo60082234) November 8, 2020

You would’ve been worshipped Connor, all we wanted was 100% and you’ve always given that as you know what it means to pull on our shirt. I was lucky to stand on the northbank for 15+ years and it really was a special place! A part of me died when I left there for the last time 😥 — Garry Leech (@garryleechswans) November 8, 2020

