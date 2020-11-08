Having missed out on a move to Liverpool over summer, Ismaila Sarr scored the winner as Watford beat Coventry City 3-2 in the Championship yesterday with his third goal of the 2020/21 season so far.

The 22-year-old joined the club from Rennes ahead of last season. It was a big money move for the Senegalese international and expectations were high.

But Watford had a torrid season all round last year, ending in fiasco as Nigel Pearson was brutally sacked with the club above the relegation zone, only for them to eventually be relegated into the Championship.

Last term saw Sarr net five times in 28 Premier League appearances and already in this new season he’s three in eight.

No doubt, the Championship isn’t on the same level as the English top-flight, but Sarr is now at a level where he can progress, and we’re quickly seeing the results.

We saw glimpses of his quality last season, and it made him a summer target of Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp was in the market to bolster his infamous front-three and Sarr was identified by their rigorous recruitment team as a potential buy.

Watford set the asking price at a hefty £45 million, and Liverpool nor any other potential suitor would fulfil the price-tag. Eventually, Liverpool moved for Wolves’ Diogo Jota – and what a signing that’s proven to be – and Sarr remain at Vicarage Road.

So given the current climate, Watford’s current form in the league and so on, where they right to not budge on the asking price?

The fiscal ones will say no. Incoming money is always beneficial to a club facing relegation, and given that fans are still unable to attend games, the extra cash would’ve made a lot of sense to Watford.

But there comes a time to choose between running a football club as a financial stable business, trotting along in the middle of the Championship for years on end, and one that wants to progress.

Watford are desperate to return to the top-flight and keeping Sarr gives them a much better chance of doing that. They go into the international break in 2nd place of the table after yesterday’s win, now only one point behind struggling leaders Reading.

So were Watford right to keep hold of Sarr, and not budge on their initial asking price? That will be answered at the end of the season – if Sarr can keep on progressing and improving as a player, and hopefully steer Watford towards an immediate Premier League return, then yes.