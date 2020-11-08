Summer signing from Sunderland, Bali Mumba, took to Twitter yesterday after helping Norwich City to beat Swansea City 1-0 in the Championship.

Marco Stiepermann’s goal took Norwich’s unbeaten run to seven in the Championship.

After a run of one win in four to start the new campaign, Daniel Farke’s side are starting to look like promotion contenders and go into this international break in 3rd – behind Watford and leaders Reading.

Making only his third league appearance of the season yesterday was Bali Mumba – the 19-year-old joined from Sunderland last summer and has so far looked a keen purchase.

The midfielder came on for the final 23-minutes and would help his side to victory, after which he posted this message on his Twitter:

Huge W today🔰 we move into the next👊🏾 @NorwichCityFC pic.twitter.com/5OqmTyoURH — Bali Mumba (@BaliMumba8) November 7, 2020

Having made just a handful of league appearances for Sunderland, Mumba had found himself stuck in the Black Cats’ development squad.

After a short loan spell with South Shields last season, his summer exit looked imminent and Norwich were quick to bring the youngster further south, to Carrow Road.

Having impressed last night, Farke will be looking to bring Mumba on from the bench more often and eventually, give him some more starts in the Championship.

Clubs now have a two week break for the international fixtures and Norwich next go up against Middlesbrough – a team proving hard to beat under Neil Warnock and away from home, Norwich will need a promotion-worthy performance to take all the points.