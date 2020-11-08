Sunderland crashed out of the FA Cup yesterday, losing 1-0 at home to Mansfield Town.

Despite sitting in 6th-place of the League One table and looking as though they could well finish inside it this season, Sunderland fans were left fuming with yesterday’s defeat.

‘Bargain bin appointment’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans fume at key figure after FA Cup exit

It was a defeat that brought about mass online criticism of the ex-Bolton Wanderers boss, and here we take a look at three short-term replacements for Parkinson at Sunderland:

Nigel Pearson

Sacked by Watford after pulling them out of the relegation zone, Pearson was hard done to by the board. Now a free manager, he’s been lightly linked with a few vacancies, but would he be a good stop-gap at the Stadium of Light?

He’s experience working in the Football League as well as the Premier, and worked wonders to give Watford a very real chance of survival last season.

This could well be an option should Parkinson come under serious pressure in the coming weeks. But other jobs are likely to spring up, and he’ll surely have a job by the end of the season at least – where though is anyone’s guess.

Sam Allardyce

Big Sam has saved Sunderland once before, and who’s to say he couldn’t again? The ex-England boss is another name who’s tipped with every job going, but he’s been out of the game since leaving Everton in 2018.

He won nine of his 31 games in charge to save Sunderland from relegation from the Premier League back in 2016. Now he’s developed a reputation for being the mastermind behind relegation escapes, perhaps he might not be best suited to Sunderland right now.

An option nevertheless, and a return to Sunderland could give the place a much-needed lift.

Tony Pulis

The Welshman has been about for some years now, having enjoyed success both in the Football League and the top-flight.

Having been out of work since leaving Middlesbrough back in 2019, Pulis has also been involved in the managerial rumour mill, but without ever being on the brink of a new job.

He’s often blasted for his footballing philosophy but with two promotions to his name, he could be the man to bring Sunderland back into the second-tier at least. A not-too-unlikely appointment, but probably not the inspiring one that fans want right now.