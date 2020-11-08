Jackson Irvine and Kevin Stewart remain free agents since being released by Hull City in June.

The midfield duo continue to weigh up their options five months on from departing the KCOM Stadium.

Irvine, who is 27 years old, was considered by Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, as covered by The72, but is unlikely to move to Hillsborough now.

The Australian international would be a shrewd signing by a second tier club. He spent three seasons with Hull at that level and made 112 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals.

Prior to his move to East Yorkshire, Irvine played for Burton Albion and bagged 11 goals in 49 games for the Brewers.

It may be the case that he goes abroad to test himself in a different league and culture, but he is a name to keep an eye on.

Stewart also still finds himself without a club. Hull signed him in 2017 and despite struggling with injury at times during his time there, he still managed to get 77 games under his belt.

The London-born midfielder played in the Premier League for Liverpool so it is a surprise to still see him available.

Stewart started out at Tottenham Hotspur before his move to Anfield in 2014. He went onto play 20 games for the Reds, as well as having loan spells away at Cheltenham Town, Swindon Town and Burton.

He is a decent option for teams still needing reinforcements but can’t make do until January.

In other Hull news, they are close to tying Keane Lewis-Potter down to a new contract, as per The72.

Who would you rather sign?