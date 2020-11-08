Luton Town have had a fine start to the new 2020/21 Championship season, but will their small squad size see their campaign fade away?

Nathan Jones is back in the dugout and things are looking up at Kenilworth Road. Looking up the Championship table rather than down, as they were last term, Luton sit in 10th-place after a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town yesterday.

Luton though, despite making a few keen additions over the summer, still have a relatively small squad compared to some in the Championship.

When asked about Barnsley’s current form, journalist Alan Nixon suggested that they’re in the same boat as Luton – their small squad sizes will prove to be a ‘handicap’ this term:

Great run. But like Luton … size of squad will be a handicap in this season more than any other. Mad schedule. https://t.co/O0TvUTbsOu — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 8, 2020

The games are coming thicker and faster than ever before and given the shortened pre-season, players are picking injuries much more easily.

Footballers are being run into the ground and eventually, the injury list will start to pile up for teams across the game and when it does, those with tighter units will struggle.

Jones’ side are fine for now. Cementing their place in the top-half and looking as though they’re improving with most weeks.

But the time will come – we saw it with Charlton Athletic around this time last year – where the injuries all come at once, and when the list gets so long it makes for painful viewing on the pitch.

January will probably be a busy month for the Hatters – Jones could well do with one or two extra names depending on how his players fare in the coming weeks.