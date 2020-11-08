Bristol Rovers boss Ben Garner was full of praise for Charlton Athletic loanee Erhun Oztumer after their FA Cup win over Walsall yesterday, as per a report by Bristol Live.

The midfielder impressed on his full debut for the Pirates and helped them beat his former club 2-1.

Oztumer, who is 29 years old, joined Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan last month and has since made four substitute appearances for the League One side.

He was handed his first start yesterday and took his opportunity with both hands.

“He was the brightest player on the pitch today,” Garner said. “Some of his quality, his link-up play was absolutely fantastic. He looked strong fitness-wise and got through the 90 minutes, so he’ll be in a much better place going into next week.

” He’s so intelligent, the spaces he finds, and some of the combination play was brilliant. His chance in the first half was brilliant football, with him and Zain Westbrooke on the same wavelength. He was really intelligent tactically as well, he really understands the game.”

He added: “He’s only going to grow in confidence and get better and better. Really pleased with him today.”

Oztumer is a proven performer at third tier level and could play a big part for Bristol Rovers this term.

The Turkish midfielder has also played for the likes of Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers in the past.

His time at Charlton hasn’t worked out as of yet, but he will be hoping to carry on impressing at the Memorial Ground.

Does Oztumer have a future at Charlton?