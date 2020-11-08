Ex-Queens Park Rangers man Ebere Eze got his first goal for new club Crystal Palace yesterday, in their 4-1 win over Leeds United in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old secured his big money move to Selhurst Park over summer. So far though, he’s been sporadically used by Roy Hodgson, but yesterday he handed him a start against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

On 12 minutes, Eze provided the assist for Scott Dann to score, before ten minutes later firing a free-kick off the underside of the bar for 2-0.

Needless to say, QPR fans took to Twitter to celebrate their former star getting off the mark for Palace.

Last season saw Eze blossom into arguably the Football League’s best talent and his Premier League move was imminent.

Plenty of clubs looked into the deal, but Palace were the only team to lay down a concrete offer.

See what the QPR fans had to say on Eze’s performance yesterday:

fun fact: Ebere Eze has more goals in the premier league than Brentford Football Club #qpr — Finn QPR 🤳🏻 (@Finn_QPR) November 7, 2020

Been watching him for a couple of years. He’s going to be a top top player. 👏 — darren hubbard (@darrenhubbard1) November 7, 2020

Will Always love you — Charlie Brett (@CharlieBrett13) November 7, 2020

Great lad – deserves the plaudits and will always know what @QPR did for him. Eze like Sunday morning! https://t.co/aebfXpR2Ri — Mr R (@mrRteaching) November 7, 2020

Good to see Eze scoring and getting an assist #QPR — Jack (@JStapeley) November 7, 2020

The Eze effect — Harry Simmons🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@HarrySimmonsQPR) November 7, 2020