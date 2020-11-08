Hamilton Academical have signed ex-Football League man Aaron Martin, as announced by their official club website.

The defender has joined the Scottish Premiership side on a free transfer.

Martin, who is 31 years old, was released by Exeter City at the end of last season and has found a new club now.

He helped the Grecians get to the League Two Play-Off final last term but his contract there expired in July.

Martin signed for Matt Taylor’s side two years ago and made 69 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with five goals from defence.



“I’ve been in the game a long time now, I’m looking forward to playing a different style of football and i’m really looking forward to get going again,” Martin told Hamilton’s website. “There will be some tough games up here but I”m looking forward to experiencing the difference in opposition in Scotland.”



Their manager, Brian Rice, added: “Aaron is an experienced lad who understands the game really well. I’m confident his experience will be a benefit to my squad.”

Martin is an experienced player in the Football League who has racked up just under 300 appearances in his career to date.

The centre-back has previously had spells with the likes of Southampton, Birmingham City, Yeovil Town, Coventry City and Oxford United.

Hamilton have also added former Sheffield United and Carlisle United man Nathan Thomas to their ranks, as covered by The72, and take on Rangers today with both new signings in contention to play.

