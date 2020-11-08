Former Football League man Nathan Thomas has signed for Hamilton Academical, as announced by their official club website.

The winger has linked up with the Scottish Premiership side on a free transfer.

Thomas, who is 27 years old, was released by Sheffield United at the end of last season and has found a new home now.

The wide man spent last term on loan at Carlisle United and scored nine goals in all competitions for the Cumbrians.

“I’m direct, I like to score goals and create goals, that’s my biggest attributes,” He told Hamilton’s website, “I like to travel with the ball, I’m quite a dynamic player for my position so hopefully if I can replicate what i’ve done in the past I can have a good time here at Hamilton.”

“I know Lee Hodson from my time at Gillingham, he’s a good lad and someone I’m looking forward to working with again. I also know what’s required of me here and I’m more than ready to roll my sleeves up and get stuck in.”

Thomas started his career at Sunderland and has had a well-travelled career to date, having had spells with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Motherwell, Mansfield Town and Hartlepool United.

Sheffield United signed him in 2017 but he played just three times for the Blades before being loaned out to Shrewsbury Town, Notts County, Gillingham and Carlisle.

He is a decent signing for Hamilton on a free and could make his debut for them against Rangers today.

Good signing for Hamilton?