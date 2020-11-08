Birmingham City are leading the race to sign AFC Wimbledon’s Joe Pigott, according to TEAMtalk.

The striker is something of a journeyman – despite his mid-twenties age, he’s represented nine teams in his career leading to AFC Wimbledon, where he’s been since midway through the 2017/18 season.

Solidifying his place in the team and forever developing as a footballer, Pigott has started the season with six goals in 11 League One games, netting two against Doncaster Rovers last time out.

His form has made him the target of several Championship clubs – TEAMtalk understands that Birmingham City are currently leading the pack, with both Reading and Swansea City having shown previous interest.

Now though, all of Bristol City, Derby County and Huddersfield Town are in the hunt for Pigott, who turns 27 this month.

If Aitor Karanka and Birmingham City need anything right now, it’s goals. Their 3-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth yesterday brought about a response from fans, who are finding Karanka’s style a little negative.

It’s a style he’s famed for, and one that’s proven to work. But without goals, Birmingham won’t win too many games this season, and Pigott could be a January addition that really turns their season.

Depending on his form in the build-up to New Year, he could gain even more attention from above. Birmingham are reportedly in pole position, but a club from higher up in the table might be a more attractive option for the striker.

An interesting move to keep an eye on, and a player who could yet make his way to the very top after a prolonged and arduous career to date.