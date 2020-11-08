Crawley Town have signed goalkeeper Stuart Nelson on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The veteran has joined the League Two side on a three-month contract.

Nelson, who is 39 years old, was released by Yeovil Town at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his options.

Crawley have moved to sign him now and he will add more competition and depth to their goalkeeping department.

Their boss, John Yems, has said: “I am delighted to welcome Nels to the club, I have known him for a very long time. Nels provides a great deal of experience and I hope he enjoys his time here.”

Whilst Technical Director, Erdem Konyar, added: “Stuart is an experienced keeper that will provide us with the needed experience for the short term. We are happy to bring in an established player and character to the club”

Nelson has racked up 535 appearances so far in his career and is vastly experienced in the Football League.

He has played for the likes of Millwall, Doncaster Rovers, Brentford, Leyton Orient, Norwich City, Aberdeen, Notts County and Gillingham in the past.

Crawley is his new home now for the time being as he continues his lengthy career in the game.

They currently sit 8th in the fourth tier at the moment, two points outside the Play-Offs after a decent start to the new season. Yem’s side are in FA Cup action today against high-flying National League side Torquay United.

Good signing for Crawley?