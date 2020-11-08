Bolton Wanderers will have no problem with selling under-performing players in the January transfer window, as per a report by The Bolton News.

The Trotters have made a slow start to life in League Two and were dumped out of the FA Cup at home to Crewe Alexandra yesterday.

Ian Evatt, who left Barrow over the summer to become their manager, has assembled a new squad since taking over but is not afraid to offload those not making the grade this winter.

“Just because you have a contract at a football club doesn’t mean you have to stay here for the entirety,” he said, “As with any business, if you are not producing the goods then there is a good chance you get moved on. That is the game.

“You have to fight to be at this club. I played in the Premier League and I had to wash my own training kit. These players come into a palace of a stadium, a palace of a training ground, have kit washed, food cooked, they are living a dream. But fight for it. We’re climbing a mountain and trying to get to the top but there’s not enough ropes for everyone. Make sure you grab a rope.”

Bolton currently sit 20th in the fourth tier having won just two of their opening 12 games of the campaign.

The North West side need to turn their season around and could be set for another very busy transfer window in January.

With the likes of Eoin Doyle and Antoni Sarcevic in their ranks, there is no reason why Bolton can’t turn their fortunes around, but wins are hard to come by for them at the moment.

Will Bolton turn their season around?