Lincoln City’s Jorge Grant is wanted by Championship suitors Brentford, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest and Swansea City, according to TEAMtalk.

The 26-year-old is a product of the Nottingham Forest academy.

He made his first-team debut for the club during the 2014/15 season and stuck about for the next, but after making 17 league appearances and to no avail, he joined city rivals Notts County.

A step-down did Grant a world of good – he blossomed with County and managed to score 16 goals during the 2017/18 campaign to earn himself a move to Luton Town.

But he would stall with the hatters, eventually finding himself at Lincoln City via Mansfield Town.

Now aged 26, Grant is seemingly playing the best football of his career. His early form this season has seen Lincoln become early contenders for promotion to the Championship, under boss Michael Appleton.

Grant now with six goals in his opening 11 games – two in his last against Forest Green Rovers – is arguably their main driving force in attack and Appleton will be desperate to hold onto him.

But when the Championship comes calling, and teams like Norwich and Swansea City who are in the top-six make that first contact, it’s hard for any player to say no.

A January move is seeming all the more likely for Grant. He’s had to work hard to earn a second chance in the second-tier and that might yet come with the Imps.

But money talks in football. All teams linked with the midfielder can likely offer a much more lucrative deal that his current at City, who might have a task on their hands in keeping him come January.