Norwich City claimed a fine 1-0 win at home to Swansea City in the Championship yesterday, with goalkeeper Tim Krul keeping the Swans at bay throughout.

The Dutchman, now aged 32 and still an international footballer, has been with Norwich since 2018. He’s played in every league game both Championship and Premier League since, including all 11 games of this season so far.

He defines consistency, showing us yesterday that he’s a footballer worthy of the Premier League status. But having seen Norwich to relegation last time round, he remains a foundation of Daniel Farke’s first-team, and one that the German certainly couldn’t do without.

It’s no surprise that Norwich have the second-best defensive record in the league – eight goals conceded so far and four clean sheets kept, with two of those coming in the last two outings as Norwich start to look like a team worthy of the top-flight – they’re unbeaten in seven, having won five of those.

Many had doubts over Farke’s ability to deliver yet another promotion season at Carrow Road but the club have remained faithful. They go into the international break just a point behind leaders Reading who are seemingly in free fall, with fellow relegatees Watford wedged in between.

The pieces are slowly coming together for Farke. His side aren’t quite scoring enough goals as it stands – 13 in their 11 Championship games – but with Krul in goal, these 1-0 wins will continue to be churned out. His selection of saves yesterday showed his true dynamism as a keeper and the fact that he’s been on a consistent level for the past several seasons, only cements his stance as a top keeper.

An understated one at that, often under-appreciated for his genuine goalkeeping abilities and having never really represented a top, top side. But he’s appreciated at Carrow Road, The fans adore Krul and he looks to have settled in East Anglia.

For all of Norwich’s outfield prowess, having a goalkeeper like Krul who you can rely on in desperate situations is something often brushed aside by managers aiming for promotion into the Premier League. But Farke is lucky to have Krul, and he could yet prove to be their ‘Player of the Season’ should it end in promotion.