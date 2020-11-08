Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna has opened up on his summer move from Aberdeen, and spoke of the emotion of leaving the club he’d spent six years with.

The 23-year-old was tightly linked with QPR and Stoke City throughout the last campaign, but he opted for a move to the City Ground, where he’s so far made eight Championship appearances and netted a goal.

He’d spent several years in Scotland; he’d featured for the likes of Ayr and Alloa before getting a shot in the Aberdeen first-team, and he left having made over 100 appearances in all competitions.

But the Scottish Premiership is tight, and McKenna spoke of one of the challenges of that:

“It’s good to play different teams every week and only twice a season,” he told the Daily Record.

“A couple of years ago at Aberdeen, we played Rangers seven times. They were good games but getting something different every week now is great.”

He signed for Forest back in September and would make his debut against Huddersfield Town just a couple days later. The move happened quickly, and he was thrust straight into the woes of the Championship.

READ: Sunderland fans react to Phil Parkinson

“This move felt right and the timing was good,” continued McKenna. “I didn’t expect anything to happen after my injury and Covid-19.

“But everything happened pretty quickly. I knew it was happening on a Saturday and Aberdeen were playing Motherwell on the Sunday.

“The gaffer Derek McInnes said I could go in and say cheerio to the lads and the staff. That meant a lot to me.

“But it was strange. You look forward to that moment when you’re allowed to go but when it actually happens, you realise that this is all I’ve known. I was a bit sad, knowing it was my last day at Aberdeen.”

So far, Forest have struggled and gone through a very different change in managers – Sabri Lamouchi was quickly ousted after his disastrous start, and replaced with the very astute Chris Hughton.

McKenna though is continuing to impress Forest fans and continuing to develop as a player – a young one still aged just 23, he could yet go right to the top. But with Forest? Time will tell.

He now has a two week break for the internationals, with Forest next in action against Barnsley later in the month.