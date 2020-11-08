Free agent winger Andre Green is ‘waiting for the right club’ after leaving Aston Villa, as per The Athletic.

He was linked with Championship duo QPR and Sheffield Wednesday in the past transfer window, as covered by The72, but remains without a club at the moment.

Green, who is 22 years old, was released by Villa at the end of last season and is weighing up his options over the past summer.

He started his career at Villa Park and his made his first-team debut for them in a Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in March 2016.

He went onto make 48 appearances for the Midlands club in all competitions before they opted to part ways with him in June, scoring twice along the way.

Green spent time away from Villa Park at Portsmouth during the 2018/19 season and scored five goals in 12 games for the League One side. He then had a stint at Preston North End during the first-half of the last campaign before spending the second-half with Charlton Athletic.

Green has got experience of playing Championship football and could prove to be a shrewd coup by a second/third tier side over the coming weeks.

The pacey wide man is waiting for the right opportunity but will want to be playing again soon with January on the horizon. He is a decent option to clubs as a free agent, but will have to a make a decision on his future sooner rather than later.



Would you take Green at your club?