Brentford forward Marcus Forss is on the radar of Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The Bundesliga duo are monitoring the progress of the youngster ahead of a potential January transfer window swoop.

Forss, who is 21 years old, has made an impressive start to the season for the Bees and has chipped in with six goals in 11 appearances.

The Finland Under-21 international looks set for a bright future in the game and Thomas Frank’s side could face a battle to keep him this winter.

He still has three years left on his contract at Brentford so they are under no financial pressure to sell him, but could a move to Germany turn him head?

Forss joined the London side in 2017 having previously spent five years on the books at West Bromwich Albion. He spent last season on loan in League One at AFC Wimbledon to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He managed to score 11 goals in 19 appearances for the Dons before returning to Brentford in January.

Forss provides strong back-up to Ivan Toney and the Bees will not want to lose him in January.

Dortmund could see him as a possible star for the future and could test the Championship sides’ resolve with a bid. Union Berlin, on the other hand, currently sit 4th in the German top flight and may want Forss to further sharpen their attacking options for the second-half of the season.

In Brentford news, their former target William Salibu is set to leave Arsenal on loan in January, as per The72.

