Luton Town midfielder George Moncur rejected an opportunity to leave in the past transfer window, as per a report by Luton Today.

He could have dropped back down to League One but opted to stay in the Championship with the Hatters.

Moncur, who is 27 years old, scored for the Bedfordshire side in their 1-1 draw away at Huddersfield Town yesterday.

Luton boss, Nathan Jones, has also revealed that Ryan Tunnicliffe also had the chance to depart but again chose to remain at Kenilworth Road.

“George Moncur had an opportunity to leave in the window,” Jones has said, “And we said to him, ‘you can go back to League One and get promoted, and then come here, but you have to learn, you have to get better as a player, as sooner or later, someone’s got to get you by the scruff of the neck and say this is what you need to do to be a top Championship player.”

“He’s now taking it on board, the penny seems to have dropped for him, and he’s a great kid.”

He added: “We’ve had a few, Ryan Tunnicliffe was another. Ryan Tunnicliffe had an opportunity to go to a wonderful football club and didn’t, he wanted to stay, wants to fight, he believes in what we do here.”

Moncur signed for Luton in 2019 and has since scored eight goals in 42 appearances for them in all competitions. He has previously played for the likes of West Ham United, Colchester United, Barnsley and Peterborough United.

