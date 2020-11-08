Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said his side will start Marcus Maddison on Tuesday despite his ‘rusty’ performance yesterday, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks were knocked out of the FA Cup at home to fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle.

Maddison, who is 27 years old, was handed his first start in a Charlton shirt but struggled to make an impact.

The attacking midfielder joined the club in October on a free transfer and has since made a couple of substitute appearances in the league.

Bowyer has spoken about his contribution yesterday, as per London News Online: “If I was to use one word, it would be rusty. At times you could see he was trying to do the right thing but it’s just not coming off for him. If he wants to play for me he’s going to have to work harder, I know that. I don’t doubt his ability. I know that will come with time.

“That’s why we had to probably push him a bit today to start. We’ll start him again on Tuesday, hopefully. As long as he’s come through this unscathed then he’ll start again Tuesday [against Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy]. We need to get as many minutes into him, sensibly.”

He added: “Get him game time so he can start tidying up on that rustiness that he’s clearly got. You can tell he’s seeing the right things but he just couldn’t make it happen today. That just takes time.”

Charlton take on Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy in midweek and that is another opportunity to show what he can do.

There is no doubt that the ex-Peterborough United and Hull City man has talent but it is a case of the Addicks getting the best out of it.

In other Charlton news, they nearly signed Danish striker Ronnie Schwartz last month, as per The72.

Sad to be out of the FA Cup, Charlton fans?