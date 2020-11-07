According to TEAMtalk, Sky Bet Championship sides Birminhgam City and Derby County are the latest sides to join in the transfer chase for AFC Wimbledon’s star striker Joe Pigott.

In joining the chase for the former Maidstone frontman, Birmingham and Derby join the likes of fellow second-tier sides Bristol City and Huddersfield Town who are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old’s signature.

The former Charlton Athletic youth player signed for League One Wimbledon in mid January 2018 for an undisclosed fee from Maidstone who he’d joined the previous July from Cambridge United.

Since joining the Dons, Pigott has gone on to make 116 appearances across all competitions with these paying back 35 goals and 12 assists in total. The rangy frontman has also begun this season with a bang, scoring 3 goals and providing 4 assists in just nine League One appearances.

Starting from the premise that Reading and Swansea were interested in the past, TEAMtalk go on to categorically state that “Birmingham, Bristol City, Huddersfield Town and Derby County have all now joined the race for his signature.”

The way that he’s started this season, that interest in more than understandable. It is interest that will only increase and build should Pigott continue to hit the back of the net. Come January, should this happen, then expect there to be more than just interest being expressed in him.