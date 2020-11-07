Derby County are in the final throes of a much-needed takeover. Abu Dhabian royal family member Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nahayan being accepted and passed by the EFL as being a suitable owner.

It will be a takeover that will bring welcome investment into the club and one that will see current owner Mel Morris walk away a reported £66m richer once the monies have crossed into his bank account.

It was a defeat that left the Rams raided and firmly on the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table after Sheffield Wednesday received a welcome boost with their 12-point deduction for FFP improprieties being halved on appeal.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Sport

That leaves Mel Morris’ outfit on the bottom of the pile and it is a situation that many are saying will be untenable to the incoming owners. They are sure to want success and that could, think some, lead to manager Phillip Cocu being sacked.

After 11 games, aound 1/4 of the season, the Rams have just one win and three draws to their name and are limping along at the moment winless in their last five games. That’s a situation that will not only anger the new owners but is also one that is not gernering much love amongst the fans neither.

After Saturday’s loss to Blackburn, many Derby County fans took to Twitter to air their views. Here is a collection of some of the things that they had to say.

