Derby County are in the final throes of a much-needed takeover. Abu Dhabian royal family member Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nahayan being accepted and passed by the EFL as being a suitable owner.

It will be a takeover that will bring welcome investment into the club and one that will see current owner Mel Morris walk away a reported £66m richer once the monies have crossed into his bank account.

It was a defeat that left the Rams raided and firmly on the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table after Sheffield Wednesday received a welcome boost with their 12-point deduction for FFP improprieties being halved on appeal.

That leaves Mel Morris’ outfit on the bottom of the pile and it is a situation that many are saying will be untenable to the incoming owners. They are sure to want success and that could, think some, lead to manager Phillip Cocu being sacked.

After 11 games, aound 1/4 of the season, the Rams have just one win and three draws to their name and are limping along at the moment winless in their last five games. That’s a situation that will not only anger the new owners but is also one that is not gernering much love amongst the fans neither.

After Saturday’s loss to Blackburn, many Derby County fans took to Twitter to air their views. Here is a collection of some of the things that they had to say.

If dcfc get the manager right next time the right back room staff and scouting team and do things right instead of trying to buy promotion we might have a chance, money does not buy promotion! #DCFC — #busman (@Graham11426724) November 7, 2020

So how much is a league one club worth Derby County?? #DCFC — kev Clifford (@KevClifford) November 7, 2020

Whats not Cocus fault..

– no way at the start of the transfer window cocu said to Mel “here let’s let Martin and Marriott leave and bring in CKR” he would of expected much better recruitment. And I expect he didn’t get his 1st 2nd or 3rd options during the window. #dcfc — Matt (@MatthewEmslie) November 7, 2020

#dcfc

The majority of Cocu's reign, i have seen the worst football and tactics since Paul Jewell. The tactics, team selections, substitutions, post match interviews were baffling!! It all pointed to the fact that Cocu never really had a clue about what to do. — stevie barned (@stevie15barnes) November 7, 2020

Today is the day I renounce #dcfc. I don’t see why I should follow a shambles of a club when it brings me nothing but misery in my day. Goodbye. Oh, no trolls please thanks no time for you — Frank Telford (@telfordfrank) November 7, 2020

If and when a new manager comes in. I'm not bothered who it is. I'm not bothered if it's pretty or entertaining. We just need results and to stay in this league. #dcfc — The Fans Derby County (@fans_county) November 7, 2020

A team that started the season with -12 points are above us in the table…. #dcfc — researchg (@researchg) November 7, 2020

#dcfc

Announce Cocu's sacking and Wassall in temporary charge ASAP — stevie barned (@stevie15barnes) November 7, 2020

Can't believe this start to the season it's been dreadful lack of attacking threat and general presence on the pitch something has got to change and fast!#DCFC #derbycounty #dcfcfans — Robert Braines (@RBraines) November 7, 2020

