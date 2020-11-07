Queens Park Rangers were a side who bristled with attacking intent at times in last season’s Sky Bet Championship. After today’s 3-1 loss at Blackburn, they slide to 18th in the table.

This loss, which came on the back of back-to-back wins over Derby County (1-0) and Cardiff City (3-2), has been hard to take what with the improvement they have shown over these recent wins.

Today’s defeat at Ewood Park (above) came after a goalless first-half display that only yielded two yellow cards for Todd Kane (9′) and Rob Dickie (23′). It was in the second period that all the goals came.

Rovers Ben Brereton (50′) scored first before the Lancashire side were pegged back by Lyndon Dykes’ penalty (61′) – his 3rd goal of the season.

Blackburn retook the lead with the first of an Adam Armstrong brace (72′) with the striker adding the final polish to a victory for Tony Mowbray’s men with a late strike (90+6′) ensuring all three points.

For QPR, it was a long journey back to the capital where they returned both empty-handed and with their tails between their legs. It also gave their fans plenty of ammunition to comment on Twitter. Here is how some of them responded.

Beyond it now it’s been shocking most of the game…. #QPR — Zac 🐐 (@QPR_Zac12) November 7, 2020

Trump’s out, the sun is out. What a wonderful day. Just don’t mention #QPR — NYC PAUL (@paulQPR67) November 7, 2020

Frustrating that, did so well to get back in the game and were on top but looked a tired team last 20 mins and result about right in the end, thought wilock looked promising second half #qpr — David Barton (@dave_barton76) November 7, 2020

We can’t defend. Not being negative but if QPR finish end of the season where we are in the league now. That’ll do. #QPR — Warren (@LondonSoulboy) November 7, 2020

Very QPR of QPR to do the typical QPR thing & change the lineup after a 2 game win streak because we're QPR & we always change what works.#QPR#TheQPRway#QPRlogic — Crocodile Dandee (@DannyBerryQPR) November 7, 2020

Decent spell in the 2nd half but overall didn’t deserve anything from the game. #QPR — Jack (@JackM_QPR) November 7, 2020

However, it’s not all doom and gloom with some fans finding positives.

Disappointed but philosophical. If you had offered me 6 points from the next 9 last Saturday morning I'd have ripped your arm off let alone snatch your hand off… #QPR — Jeff Quilter (@jeff_quilter) November 7, 2020

It’s good to see the fans finally finding positives over a loss and not slating players #QPR — Scott (@qpr_scott) November 7, 2020

Six points out of nine, would've taken that at the start of the week. Never get anything at Blackburn anyway 🖕 — Jake Knight (@JakeKnight1882) November 7, 2020

Will QPR be able to mount any kind of a challenge this season?