Queens Park Rangers were a side who bristled with attacking intent at times in last season’s Sky Bet Championship. After today’s 3-1 loss at Blackburn, they slide to 18th in the table.

This loss, which came on the back of back-to-back wins over Derby County (1-0) and Cardiff City (3-2), has been hard to take what with the improvement they have shown over these recent wins.

Lewis Storey/Getty Images Sport

Today’s defeat at Ewood Park (above) came after a goalless first-half display that only yielded two yellow cards for Todd Kane (9′) and Rob Dickie (23′). It was in the second period that all the goals came.

Rovers Ben Brereton (50′) scored first before the Lancashire side were pegged back by Lyndon Dykes’ penalty (61′) – his 3rd goal of the season.

Lewis Storey/Getty Images Sport

Blackburn retook the lead with the first of an Adam Armstrong brace (72′) with the striker adding the final polish to a victory for Tony Mowbray’s men with a late strike (90+6′) ensuring all three points.

For QPR, it was a long journey back to the capital where they returned both empty-handed and with their tails between their legs. It also gave their fans plenty of ammunition to comment on Twitter. Here is how some of them responded.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom with some fans finding positives.

